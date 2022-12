Green (knee) played 18 minutes off the bench and contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks.

In his return from a seven-game absence, Green saw backup minutes at both forward spots, resulting in Vlatko Cancar (seven minutes) taking on a lesser role. Green is unlikely to see his role expand much moving forward; in fact, it may only get smaller once Michael Porter is cleared to return from his heel injury.