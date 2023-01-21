Green finished Friday's 134-111 win over Indiana with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 18 minutes.

Green returned after missing almost a month of action due to a hand injury, ending with six points in 18 minutes. The veteran certainly isn't going to blow anyone away with his production, although he certainly provides the Nuggets with a steadying influence off the bench. His days of being a standard league asset are well behind him, and so while it is good to see him back on the court, there is no reason to make any moves based on this.