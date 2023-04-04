Green isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets.
Nikola Jokic will replace Green in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the last three games with a calf injury. Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.8 minutes across his previous 10 outings coming off the bench.
