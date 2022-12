Green (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Green was originally listed as questionable, but he has been downgraded roughly 90 minutes before the 3:30 p.m. ET opening tip. With Green set to miss his seventh straight game, Vlatko Cancar should be able to retain a spot in the rotation as starting power forward Aaron Gordon's primary backup.