Green broke his left hand and sprained a finger during Friday's win over the Trail Blazers and will be re-evaluated in one month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green didn't immediately exit the game and briefly played through the injury, but the Nuggets will ensure he properly recovers over the next four weeks. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar and other wings. Green is in the midst of a quality season, averaging 7.5 points on 52.7 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.4 minutes.