Green (knee) will not play Tuesday against Detroit, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

Green departed Sunday night's game against the Mavs with a bruised knee, and it'll cause him to miss at least one half of the Nuggets' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set. This is another hit to Denver's depth with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray still in health and safety protocols and Aaron Gordon (illness) considered questionable to play Tuesday.