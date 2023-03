Green posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 win over Milwaukee.

Green saw 20 minutes during the blowout win, his most since March 3. Over 11 March appearances, the veteran forward is averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.