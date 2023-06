Green closed Monday's 94-89 victory over the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with four points (2-2 FG) and one assist across five minutes.

Green appeared in all 20 of Denver's postseason games, but Monday was the first time he failed to see double-digit minutes. The veteran averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 17.3 minutes during the playoffs and is set for free agency this summer.