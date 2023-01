Green (hand) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

As expected, Green will miss yet another contest with a left hand injury. The 36-year-old hasn't suited up since Dec. 23, which has opened up more opportunities for Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji in the frontcourt. Green's next chance to play will come Friday against the Pacers.