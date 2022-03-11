Green produced 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 loss to Golden State.

Green missed Denver's previous game to accompany his wife for the birth of the couple's daughter, but he was back in the starting unit for the loss Thursday. The veteran forward didn't overwhelm offensively but was at least efficient in reaching 11 points, knocking down three of five field-goal attempts and going 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. Green has maintained a consistent role for the Nuggets, but his per-game averages of 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in over 50 games as a starter leave much to be desired.