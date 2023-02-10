Green closed with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Thursday's 115-104 loss to Orlando.

Green logged his second-lowest minutes total of the season Thursday, but he led the Nuggets' bench players in scoring while also grabbing three rebounds for a third consecutive game. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in eight of his 10 appearances since returning to the court in mid-January, and he's averaged 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game during that time.