Green will start Sunday's game against the Warriors.
With Nikola Jokic (calf) sidelined once again, the Nuggets will go with their third different starting center in as many games. The rationale for the decision to go small with Green at the five is unclear, but Denver doesn't have a ton of room to experiment as their lead over the Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference is down to 2.0 games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jeff Green: Plays 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jeff Green: Continues to garner modest role•
-
Nuggets' Jeff Green: Blocks three shots•
-
Nuggets' Jeff Green: Goes for 12 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jeff Green: Finishes with season-high 24 points•
-
Nuggets' Jeff Green: Scores seven off bench•