Green will start Sunday's game against the Warriors.

With Nikola Jokic (calf) sidelined once again, the Nuggets will go with their third different starting center in as many games. The rationale for the decision to go small with Green at the five is unclear, but Denver doesn't have a ton of room to experiment as their lead over the Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference is down to 2.0 games.