Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Active Tuesday
Grant (illness) will suit up for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
As expected, Grant will be active against the Lakers despite battling an illness. He has been on a roll recently, averaging 16 points and 4.5 rebounds over his last two outings, and will look to keep it going against the Western Conference-leading Lakers.
