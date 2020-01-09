Play

Grant is starting Wednesday against the Mavericks, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Grant is set to make his fourth start of the season Wednesday in Dallas with Paul Millsap (knee) unavailable. In his three prior starts, Grant posted averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal in 30.7 minutes.

