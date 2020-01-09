Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Back in starting five
Grant is starting Wednesday against the Mavericks, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Grant is set to make his fourth start of the season Wednesday in Dallas with Paul Millsap (knee) unavailable. In his three prior starts, Grant posted averages of 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...