Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Back to bench
Grant will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Grant shined in Sunday's 133-118 victory over the Raptors after getting a spot-start in place of Paul Millsap. However. Millsap will return to the starting lineup in Tuesday's matchup. Grant has averaged 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds across 22.6 minutes in 37 games off the bench this season.
