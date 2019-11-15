Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Blocks two shots in victory
Grant produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 victory over Brooklyn.
Grant came into Thursday's game under a slight injury cloud after spraining his finger during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks. The finger didn't appear to be an issue as he saw his usual complement of playing time. Paul Millsap continues to play well as the starting power forward, a fact that certainly isn't lost on those holding onto Grant. If Millsap was to go down for any reason, Grant would become a must-roster player, however, until then he is really just a deep-league guy.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Cleared from injury report•
-
Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Tending to sprained finger•
-
Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Plays 21 minutes in Nuggets debut•
-
Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Drops 22 points in starting role•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...