Grant produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 victory over Brooklyn.

Grant came into Thursday's game under a slight injury cloud after spraining his finger during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks. The finger didn't appear to be an issue as he saw his usual complement of playing time. Paul Millsap continues to play well as the starting power forward, a fact that certainly isn't lost on those holding onto Grant. If Millsap was to go down for any reason, Grant would become a must-roster player, however, until then he is really just a deep-league guy.