Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Cleared from injury report
Grant (finger) doesn't appear on the Nuggets' injury report for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Grant sprained his left index finger late in Tuesday's 125-121 loss to the Hawks, but the injury apparently wasn't even serious enough to warrant a "probable" tag heading into Thursday's contest. Expect Grant to fill his usual duties as the top backup to starting power forward Paul Millsap, a role that has translated to 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.9 minutes per game this season.
