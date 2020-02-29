Grant produced 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 132-103 loss to the Clippers.

With Paul Millsap finally back to full health, Grant has moved back to the bench but is still making a substantial contribution. Since heading to the pine, he's averaged a respectable 16.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over a four-game span.