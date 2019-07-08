Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Dealt to Denver
Grant was traded to the Nuggets on Monday in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Thunder continue to move in a new direction following the Paul George trade to the Clippers, as the move not only gives them yet another first-round pick, but it also saxes them a ton of money in tax penalties. In Denver, Grant will likely see a slightly reduced role with the presence of Paul Millsap, but he gives the Nuggets a legitimate backup and reliable insurance at the power forward position. Grant is coming off a career-best season in 2018-19, where he averaged 13.6 points while shooting 39.2 percent from behind the arc.
