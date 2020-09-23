Grant finished with 26 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the Lakers.

Grant went off for a playoff career-high 26 points as the Nuggets took care of business in Game 3. The Nuggets almost blew a 20-point lead as the Lakers rallied late in the game. Grant was active on both ends of the floor and while the defensive production is something we have come to expect from him, the offense is certainly more of a bonus. Game 4 is on Thursday and the Nuggets will be looking to avoid going down 3-1 for the third consecutive series.