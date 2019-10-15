Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Drops 22 points in starting role
Grant finished with 22 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three steals and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason victory over the Suns.
Grant played 28 minutes as a member of the starting unit Monday, leading the team with 22 points. He has looked very good thus far, however, is still likely to come off the bench behind Paul Millsap. With that being said, there is a chance he plays more minutes than the veteran and is worth consideration in standard formats, albeit towards the backend of most drafts.
