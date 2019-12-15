Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Enters starting five
Grant is starting Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Paul Millsap (quadriceps) is unavailable Saturday, providing Grant with the opportunity to make his first start of the season. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 22.3 minutes this season, but he should see an expanded role versus Oklahoma City.
