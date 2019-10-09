Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Fills it up Tuesday
Grant tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason victory over Portland.
Grant showed out in his first game for the Nuggets, contributing across the board in just 21 minutes. It would appear as though he is going to come off the bench behind Paul Millsap which does limit his ceiling. That being said, he is able to put up numbers in limited playing time and there is a certainly a world in which he in on the floor more than the veteran. Grant is a player to target in the late rounds of most drafts despite an element of uncertainty.
