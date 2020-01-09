Grant registered 15 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.

Grant put together an extremely impressive stat line while drawing the start in place of Paul Millsap (knee), finishing with season highs in swats and minutes. It's unclear whether Millsap will be ready to return for Saturday's matchup versus the Cavaliers, but if not Grant would almost certainly draw another start at power forward.