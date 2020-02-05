Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Good to go
Grant (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Grant was a late addition to the injury report hours before tip-off. However, it looks like his pregame warmups went well enough for him to get the green light. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.
