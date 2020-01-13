Grant managed 11 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.

Grant remained in the starting lineup with Paul Millsap (knee) on the sidelines. He continues to play big minutes; however, the production has been less inspiring. He had a combined three steals and blocks but the percentages were less than ideal. As long as Millsap is out, Grant can have limited value in 12-team formats but is certainly not a must-roster player.