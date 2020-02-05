Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Joins injury report
Grant is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with thoracic tightness.
The 25-year-old is a late addition to Tuesday's injury report, putting his availability in doubt for the front end of the back-to-back set. Grant's potential absence would leave the Nuggets extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, with Michael Porter (ankle), Paul Millsap (knee) and Mason Plumlee (foot) already ruled out.
