Grant is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with thoracic tightness.

The 25-year-old is a late addition to Tuesday's injury report, putting his availability in doubt for the front end of the back-to-back set. Grant's potential absence would leave the Nuggets extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, with Michael Porter (ankle), Paul Millsap (knee) and Mason Plumlee (foot) already ruled out.