Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Modest performance Saturday
Grant ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 victory over the Suns.
Grant missed only one game with an ankle injury, making his return Saturday. He remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Paul Millsap, playing 30 minutes. He has been fantastic since Millsap went down and there is a decent chance he sticks with the opening five moving forward. If you have been holding Grant, you might want to give him a few more games before deciding whether to part ways.
