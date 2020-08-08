Grant recorded 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 46 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-overtime win over the Jazz.

Grant had his second 20-point game of the bubble Saturday, and it was his eighth 20-point game of the season. The performance was also his fourth of the campaign with at least two steals and two blocks. Once Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip) return, it's possible Grant's workload is reduced, especially once the playoffs come around and Paul Millsap is likely to see 30-plus minutes on a nightly basis.