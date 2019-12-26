Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Notches 17 points in loss
Grant totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Grant provided nice offense off the bench, ending with 17 points including a pair of triples. Paul Millsap started but played just 16 minutes, affording Grant extra playing time. It appears Millsap is going to remain the starter moving forward despite the fact Gran thas been outplaying him. The timeshare means both players are capped in terms of fantasy value and should only be considered as a final player on a 12-team roster.
