Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Notches season-high 20 points
Grant amassed 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over Portland.
Grant matched his career-high with five triples Thursday, dropping in a season-high 20 points. Paul Millsap (quad) was unable to finish the game and any sort of absence could result in a nice uptick for Grant. Over the past two weeks, Grant and Millsap have basically been splitting time at the four. This trend works in favor of Grant who has a higher upside moving forward. Millsap is not known for his ability to play through injuries and so picking up Grant makes sense.
