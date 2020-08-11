Grant (knee) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Lakers.
Grant was originally deemed questionable with a sore right knee, and the Nuggets have officially opted to err on the side of caution. His absence figures to create some more potential minutes for Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr.
