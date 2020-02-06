Grant (ankle) isn't available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Grant picked up the ankle injury Tuesday versus Portland and won't be able to play the second half of the back-to-back set. Denver will have only seven active players Wednesday due to the recent four-team trade and injuries to Michael Porter (ankle), Will Barton (knee) and Paul Millsap (knee).