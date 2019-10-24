Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Plays 21 minutes in Nuggets' debut
Grant totaled nine points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over Portland.
Grant was a little underwhelming in his Nuggets' debut, finishing with nine points in 21 minutes. Paul Millsap (11 points five rebounds, three steals, two assists, two blocks) put together a nice game which likely kept Grant on the bench. Millsap is the starter moving forward, however, he is not going to have nights like this consistently. Grant could work his way into a bigger role as the season progresses but with some uncertainty, remains more of a deep league option.
