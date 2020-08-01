Grant recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Heat.

Grant tied Nikola Jokic with a team-high 19 points in the re-opener. The performance marked the ninth time this season that Grant has posted at least 19 points. He should continue to see sixth-man minutes in the frontcourt.