Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Posts handy defensive numbers
Grant managed 11 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 victory over the Clippers.
Grant remained in the starting lineup with Paul Millsap (knee) on the sidelines. He continues to play big minutes; however, the production has been less inspiring. He had a combined three steals and blocks but the percentages were less than ideal. As long as Millsap is out, Grant can have some value in 12-team formats, but he's not necessarily a must-roster player.
