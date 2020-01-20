Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Posts quality scoring with defense
Grant logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 115-107 loss to the Pacers.
Grant made his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Paul Millsap (knee) and once again showcased a well-rounded skill set. Since cracking the starting five, Grant is averaging 12.5 points (on 46.2 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.8 minutes. That's good enough to keep him on the radar in 12-team leagues while Millsap is out, though Grant's fantasy upside isn't especially high.
