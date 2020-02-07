Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Questionable Saturday
Grant (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Grant is at risk of missing a second straight contest due to a sprained right ankle. More information may arrive following the Nuggets' morning shootaround.
