Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Questionable Wednesday
Grant (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Utah.
Though it was previously reported that Grant is unlikely to play Wednesday, Grant's health has seemingly progressed since coming down with the injury in Tuesday's game and is now officially tabbed as questionable. With Paul Millsap (knee) out once again, either Grant (if he's active) or Michael Porter could likely see increased run in Wednesday's matchup.
