Grant is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sore right knee.
The game doesn't tip off until 9:00 p.m. ET, so the Nuggets may let Grant go through a pregame workout before determining his status. If he's ultimately held out, Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr. would stand to benefit.
