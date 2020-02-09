Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Ready for Saturday
Grant (ankle) is available to play Saturday against the Suns.
The 25-year-old was upgraded to probable Friday, so it's not a major surprise he'll be suiting up in Phoenix. Grant started the previous 15 games before suffering the ankle injury and will start again Saturday, despite Paul Millsap (knee) also being back in action.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.