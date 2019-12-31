Play

Grant will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Grant started the past two games due to Paul Millsap (quad) missing time, but with Millsap back in the fold Tuesday, Grant will resume his usual role off the bench. When coming off the bench in December, he's averaged 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 23.2 minutes.

