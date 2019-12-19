Play

Grant will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Magic, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Grant will return to the bench after a two-game stint with the starters. The 25-year-old's had a successful season for the Nuggets and is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 threes in 22.9 minutes across 25 games this season.

