Grant had 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss against the Cavaliers.

Grant drew a second consecutive start due to Paul Millsap's injury, and the athletic power scored in double figures once again. Grant should remain a starter while Millsap remains out, and that should result in a slight bump to both his minutes and overall fantasy upside ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Clippers.