Grant amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Thunder.

Grant moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Paul Millsap (quadriceps) who was unavailable. There has been no word on the severity of the injury to Millsap, however, the Nuggets are unlikely to rush him back. If he does miss additional time, Grant is worth a speculative pickup in 12-team leagues as a player with top-90 upside.