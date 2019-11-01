Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Scores 14 off the bench
Grant tallied 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds and a block in 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 122-107 loss to the Pelicans.
Grant was a serviceable contributor when the Nuggets were in their element, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the first half, but did little the rest of the game, ultimately hitting the bench for the entire fourth quarter. The 25-year-old did get more minutes than fellow power forward Paul Millsap (25 to 15), and though the older veteran will likely continue to start, games like these prove there could be nights for the Syracuse product to step up.
