Grant had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five boards, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes of a 109-89 win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Grant saw 30-plus minutes for the second time this season, taking on an increased role after Paul Millsap (face) left the game with an injury. Grant has been an effective option off the bench this season for the Nuggets, and could prosper if he's called upon to take on a bigger role if Millsap is unable to play Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.