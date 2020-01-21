Nuggets' Jerami Grant: Scores 19 in win
Grant had 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT) in Monday's win over Minnesota.
Starting again in place of Paul Millsap, Grant played 32 minutes and led all Denver starters with 19 points. He also chipped in seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
