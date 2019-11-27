Grant registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.

Grant finished with a season high in scoring while matching his season high in steals. He hasn't been a consistently impactful player through the first month and change of the campaign. Nevertheless, Grant's versatility makes him a threat to fill up the stat sheet on any given night.