Grant generated 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 win over the Spurs.

Grant was efficient as a scorer while providing at least a little bit of production across every statistical category. His ability to defend multiple positions helps him earn meaningful playing time even when he's struggling offensively, as evidenced by the fact that he earned 34 minutes despite scoring just two points in Monday's win over the Thunder.